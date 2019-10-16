Luchasaurus Reportedly Injured, Pulled From AEW Dynamite’s Tag Team Tournament Match

This week’s AEW Dynamite card is absolutely loaded. Between two championship matches — AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Darby Allin in a Street Fight and AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. Britt Baker — two matches in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament and a tag bout involving Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page and PAC, this could be the best episode the company has put on since debuting on TNT. Unfortunately the show has reportedly hit a bit of a snag, as PWInsider reported hours before the show that fan-favorite Luchasaurus will be unable to compete in his tag team tournament match alongside Jungle Boy against the Lucha Brothers due to a hamstring injury.

“AEW made the decision to pull Luchasaurus this afternoon so he did not risk further injury,” Mike Johnson reported. As a result, JB will team with fellow Jurassic Express member Marko Stunt against Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix. The winning team will face Private Party in the semifinals on next week’s episode.

Meanwhile on the other side of the bracket The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) will face Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SoCal Uncensored. The winner of that match will take on the Dark Order, who earned a first-round bye by beating Taylor and Beretta back at All Out.

Wednesday’s show will mark the first time AEW’s world championship will be defended since Jericho became the promotion’s first champion. The former WWE star added in the Street Fight stipulation after Allin attacked him with a skateboard, then promised that he’d be bringing out his “Painmaker” alter-ego from New Japan.

“I grew up on the mean streets of Winnipeg,” Jericho said. “You wanna fight? You wanna attack? You wanna treat me like some kind of a street thug? Sounds good to me. Cause next week we’re in Philadelphia. That’s the place where my father Ted Irving used to beat the crap out of the Philadelphia Flyers each and every night when he played with the New York Rangers.”

“So you wanna come to Philly? You wanna treat me like a street thug? Well I’m gonna treat you like the little bitch that you are, Darby Allin,” he continued. “Cause next week, for the AEW Championship, Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho in a Philadelphia Street Fight. And one last thing. You want to try and cause pain? I don’t cause pain, I make the pain. Next week Chris Jericho is not going to be in Philadelphia. But the Painmaker will be.”

Photo: James Musselwhite/AEW