Impact Wrestling's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Invade AEW After Kenny Omega Retains the AEW World Championship

Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (better known as The Good Brothers) made their surprise arrival during this week's AEW Dynamite. Omega successfully retained his AEW World Championship against Rey Feix during the show's main event, then threatened to end Fenix's career by hitting a second One-Winged Angel. Jon Moxley (who teased getting revenge on Omega earlier in the night) then hit the ring with a barbed-wire baseball bat and nailed Omega square in the gut.

Suddenly Gallows and Anderson hit the ring and attacked Moxley, marking the first time wrestlers from Impact Wrestling had invaded AEW. Omega has been appearing on Impact Wrestling ever week since winning the AEW title and quickly aligned himself with his former Bullet Club stablemates.

The trio brutally beat down Moxley, with Omega repeatedly nailing the former champ with that barbed-wire bat. The Varsity Blondes eventually ran out to make the save, only to get beat down along with a few random ringside wrestlers. But then things took another turn when The Young Bucks ran out, trying to calm everybody down. The show went off the air with all five men throwing up the Two Sweet hand sign, indicating the five former BC members are on the same page.

Gallows and Anderson departed the New Japan faction back in 2016 when they signed with WWE, which was right around the same time Kenny Omega kicked AJ Styles out of the group and took on the role of the faction's leader. He and the rest of The Elite departed the faction in 2018, which is now run by Tama Tonga, Jay White and Kenta.

Tonga has already made it pretty clear on social media that while Omega and the Good Brothers are calling back to their days in the group, they're not real Bullet Club members anymore. Whether or not this leads to a feud remains to be seen.

At this point, it’s only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it. Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub https://t.co/8wnwlybt7y — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 6, 2021

On top of what they're doing on Dynamite, Omega, Gallows and Anderson will compete in the main event of Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Jan. 16, taking on Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.