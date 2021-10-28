AEW Dynamite’s Main Event Featured Halloween Costumes From Ghostbusters, God of War and More

AEW Dynamite closed this week with an eight-man tag match pitting The Eliter against Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana and John Silver of The Dark Order. And, to get into the Halloween spirit, everybody showed up and wrestled in different costumes. Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks all arrived as The Ghostbusters (complete with a new entrance theme, Grayson was made to look like Kratos from the God of War franchise (those he looked like Kratos from the early games rather than Tommaso Ciampa’s God of War 2018 cosplay from Halloween Havoc), Cabana was dressed as Brandon Cutler and Silver was in a Bambi costume.

With the referee knocked out late in the match, The Elite started using their proton packs as weapons to attack everyone. The rest of Dark Order ran out to try and make the save only get beaten down. All that was left was someone wearing a horse costume, whom the four hit with a BTE trigger. But the horse turned out to be Brandon Cutler, and the man who came down to the ring as the Stay Puft Marshmellow Man then unmasked to reveal he was Hangman Adam Page.

Page immediately cleaned house and nailed Omega with a Deadeye before Silver hit Matt Jackson with his finisher for the victory. This marked the official reunion between Hangman and the friendly faction.

Page will finally challenge Omega for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 13. Check out the updated card for the show below: