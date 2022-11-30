AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF Returns, The Elite vs. Death Triangle 3 (Update)

Even two weeks removed from AEW Full Gear, All Elite Wrestling is still dealing with the fallout of its latest pay-per-view. The immediate consequences of William Regal's heel turn were addressed on last week's AEW Dynamite, with Jon Moxley ordering his former manager to "run" and never come back, but the explanation for his lordship's actions has remained a secret. That changes tonight, when new AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman makes his first appearance since capturing pretty platinum. Outside of MJF's highly-anticipated appearance, AEW has announced three matches for tonight's show.

The Elite and Death Triangle continue their best-of-seven series. The collective of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have suffered two straight defeats to Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Pac, with both losses coming as a result of an illegal hammer shot. Omega and the Bucks are currently down 2-0 in the series.

In the women's division, Willow Nightingale goes one-on-one with Anna Jay A.S. This picks up where last week's AEW Dynamite left off, as Nightingale and Jay stood on opposing teams in a tag match that also included Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. This is Nightingale's first singles match on AEW Dynamite.

The final announced bout comes in the form of Bryan Danielson taking on Dax Harwood. This is the first time Danielson and Harwood will wrestle each other in a singles capacity. The two have only shared the ring once before, as they teamed with Erick Rowan and Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) in an eight-man tag match on WWE Monday Night Raw.

A celebration is also in store for TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The undefeated leader of The Baddie Section will pop bottles tonight on AEW Dynamite alongside stablemates Red Velvet and Leila Grey. The trio will not be joined by Kiera Hogan, as she was kicked out of the group on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Update: Tony Khan announced Samoa Joe will host an open challenge for the TNT Championship. AR Fox, who was officially announced as AEW's newest signing on Wednesday afternoon, stepped up to accept the match.

The full lineup can be seen below...

We'll Hear From AEW World Champion MJF

TNT Championship: Samoa Joe vs. AR Fox

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S.

AEW World Trios Championship "Best of 7 Series" – Match 3: Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (0)

Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.