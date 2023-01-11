AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hangman, Ladder Match, Sasha Banks Debut?

With AEW Revolution still in the distant future, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a pay-per-view level episode of AEW Dynamite to television tonight. The show is headlined by the final match in The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's best-of-seven series. With both teams holding three victories over one another, this ladder match will see the titles officially on the line. Kenny Omega will look to add another belt to his collection, as he is coming fresh off an IWGP United States Title victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.

iOutside of the title match, multiple high-profile singles bouts are schedule for AEW Dynamite. Among those is Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, a rematch from their first one-on-one battle in October 2022. That match met an untimely end, as Page suffered a concussion in the final stretch which resulted in doctors calling it off. This will be Page's first match in nearly three months.

Fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson takes on the newly-signed Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. Takeshita is the first of multiple opponents that Danielson will need to beat if he is to challenge AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Revolution in March. Danielson challenged MJF to a 60-minute Iron Man match for that pay-per-view, but Friedman has mandated that the American Dragon needs to rack up enough victories to become No. 1 contender if that bout is to go down.

In the women's division, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter teams with Dr. Britt Baker DMD to take on Saraya and Toni Storm. Storm was announced as Saraya's mystery partner last week, and the unexpected nature of that reveal has fans thinking that it might be a red herring. With Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, recently debuting for NJPW, many have speculated that AEW could be her next stop on her "world domination tour." It's worth noting that Saraya announcing Storm as her partner got a disgusted reaction from Hikaru Shida, which has led some to believe that Shida could attack Storm before the match kicks off, setting up a void for Moné to fulfill.

The full card for AEW Dynamite can be seen below...

AEW World Trios Championships Ladder Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Saraya and Toni Storm

Bill Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Hook

Jericho Appreciation Society speaks

AEW Dynamite kicks off at 8 PM ET on TBS.