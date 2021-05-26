Why AEW Dynamite Isn't On TNT Tonight (May 26)

✖

AEW Dynamite will not be on TNT on Wednesday night (May 26). The Jacksonville-based promotion is currently building up towards Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but due to the ongoing NBA playoffs tonight's episode has been bumped to Friday night on the same network. So if you're wondering why the Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks game is on instead of Miro's latest TNT Championship defense, there's your answer. Friday night's episode will begin at 10 p.m. ET, meaning it won't conflict with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown over on FOX.

As for the aforementioned episode, AEW has hyped up a number of important segments leading into Double or Nothing like Orange Cassidy's decision whether or not to have a singles match with Kenny Omega later in the summer and a weigh-in between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo. Here's the full card for the event as of now:

TNT Championship: Miro vs. Dante Martin

Cody Rhodes & Anthony Ogogo weigh-in

Jade Cargill vs. TBA

Orange Cassidy's decision

Inner Circle Celebration before Stadium Stampede

Hangman Page vs. Joey Janela

Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi

Hikaru Shida celebrates one year as AEW Women's World Champion

AEW won't have to worry about getting shunted to another night once it makes the jump to TBS next January. Cody Rhodes talked about the move in a new interview with ComicBook on Wednesday.

"Tony [Khan] was able to facilitate the best possible deal for All Elite Wrestling, and that means more money for the content, and then more importantly, the term that Brett [Weitz] at WarnerMedia used is the best term, it truly is an expansion," Rhodes said. "We're just expanding our brand on to TBS, that being Rampage, coming over to TBS, Dynamite itself, four specials, a la Clash of the Champions, our Saturday Night's Main Event. Those were kind of comparable. Having those on TNT, we're really all over, and just watching the upfronts for WarnerMedia to see our penetration and presentation, made me really proud that we've been such a nice success story.

"So for me, I was excited. I'm always kind of the eternal ... I'm very reserved in what I think, and so we put it out there on the medium, but it would be remiss if I didn't think of the fact that TBS has been a part of my life since I was a little kid," he continued. "Tony Schiavone texted me that morning, and of course he said, 'We're going back to the mothership.' And the mothership is what my father used to call TBS, for good reason, because they took that first chance on WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions. And now they'll have all of the wrestling and some familiar names, and a very unique bell-to-bell product. So I'm ecstatic."