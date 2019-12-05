AEW Dynamite Beats NXT in Ratings, Viewership After Losing Last Two Weeks

The weekly ratings competition between AEW Dynamite and NXT took another interesting twist this week. Though AEW Dynamite has consistently produced a higher rating in the target 18-49 demographic since it first launched opposite NXT in early October, WWE’s Black and Gold brand managed to bring in a higher average viewership for the past two weeks, which served as the pre and post Survivor Series weekend episodes. However All Elite Wrestling came with the higher number in both categories this week, bringing in 851,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating compared to NXT’s 845,000 viewers and 0.29 rating. Both shows have just two episodes remaining before the end of 2019.

Dynamite, emanating from Champaign, Illinois, this week, featured Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks vs. The Inner Circle, both of the Lucha Brothers picking up wins in singles matches, promos from Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes and another main event victory for Jon Moxley, this time over Joey Janela.

Meanwhile NXT saw Killian Daine beat Pete Dunne, Mia Yim get some revenge on Dakota Kai in a surprise brawl, Matt Riddle beat a returning Kassius Ohno, Kushida win his return match over Cameron Grimes and a six-man tag match involving The Undisputed Era, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

Both shows have already announced matches for their next two episodes. For Dec. 11 fans will see Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade, a Texas Street Fight between The Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz, Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the NXT Championship, Yim vs. Kai and Lio Rush defending his Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza once again.

Then on Dec. 18 fans will see AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy, NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. TBD and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley.