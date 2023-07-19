AEW Dynamite Preview: Blood & Guts, Tag Tournament Final, Championship Match

All Elite Wrestling’s biggest annual televised special has arrived. AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts goes down from Boston’s TD Garden tonight and promises to culminate the months-long rivalry between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club when the two warring factions meet inside the double steel cage. Tonight’s show continues the company’s Blood & Guts tradition, as the event was first launched in 2021 and pitted The Inner Circle against Pinnacle inside the titular match. The match type returned last year as well, giving Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz a bloody bout against Jericho Appreciation Society.

The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club

This year’s Blood & Guts match has added significance as it represents a full circle moment for one of the factions. Back in March 2020, The Elite were scheduled to battle The Inner Circle in the first-ever Blood & Guts match, but that contest was indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic and ultimately never happened. Beyond that, that iteration of The Elite would have had Cody Rhodes among the ranks.

Now three years later, The Elite is getting a familiar golden makeover. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and the Young Bucks have enlisted the help of inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. This will be Ibushi’s AEW debut and his first time teaming with Omega since 2018.

As for BCC, the big storyline going into this match is that they have brought Pac into the fold. De facto leader Bryan Danielson is currently out of action with an arm injury which lead to BCC turning to the former AEW All-Atlantic Champion to fill the void.

Tag Tournament Finals

The unlikely duo of AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole face Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the finals of the Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament.

This tourney was announced ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and has been a vehicle to drive the MJF vs. Cole storyline forward. Along the way, MJF and Cole have formed an unexpected bond, one which could take them to a tag title match against champions FTR down the line.

FTW Championship

Gone are the good guy days of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. After being defeated by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Perry took out his frustration on tag partner Hook, turning heel for the first time in his AEW career.

Perry and Hook’s beef culminates tonight in an FTW Championship match. While not an officially sanctioned title, Hook will put his prize on the line against his former friend.

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.