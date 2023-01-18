AEW Dynamite Preview: Bryan Danielson and Young Bucks in Action, Two Title Matches

The road to AEW Revolution makes another stop tonight for AEW Dynamite. Last week's Los Angeles-based broadcast brought the heat, as The Elite recaptured the AEW World Trios Championships, Saraya wrestled her first televised match in over five years, and Adam Cole made his long-awaited return to AEW programming. With the company's next pay-per-view on the horizon, tonight's AEW Dynamite promises to further a number of its top storylines while also planting the seeds for new ones.

The feud between AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Bryan Danielson continues as Danielson takes on Bandido in singles action. Following last week's victory over Konosuke Takeshita, Danielson will need to keep his winning ways up in order to earn a title shot against MJF at AEW Revolution.

Ricky Starks and the Jericho Appreciation Society stay in each others' crosshairs as Starks takes on Jake Hager. Starks already has a pinfall victory over Chris Jericho and will look to keep that momentum going against the JAS's muscle.

In tag action, the Young Bucks wrestle their first two-on-two match since Summer 2022 against Top Flight. Matt and Nick Jackson are fresh off their AEW World Trios Championships victory while Darius and Dante Martin have impressed in recent showings against the Blackpool Combat Club.

In the women's division, Willow Nightingale battles Toni Storm. Nightingale impressed in a brutal street fight this past Friday on AEW Rampage and will look to keep her singles streak up against the former AEW Women's Champion.

Two championships are on the line as well, as AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against KUSHIDA while AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy puts his title on the line against Jay Lethal. KUSHIDA is a well-traveled veteran, winning championships in both WWE and NJPW and will look to add AEW gold to his résumé tonight. Cassidy has reigned with the All-Atlantic Title since October.

The full card for tonight's AEW Dynamite can be seen below...

Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager

AEW World Trios Champions Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin)

Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm

AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. KUSHIDA

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Hangman Page speaks with Renee Paquette

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 8 PM ET.