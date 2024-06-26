AEW Dynamite Preview: Swerve and Ospreay Unite, Owen Hart Tournament Begins, MJF Speaks

All Elite Wrestling opens the forbidden door this weekend. Before the third annual crossover pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling goes live, AEW has one final edition of AEW Dynamite to build to the announced card and reveal more matches. For the first time in the event's history, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is headlined by two members of the AEW roster, as AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defends his prize against AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. Elsewhere on the card, top NJPW stars like Zack Sabre Jr., Tetsuya Naito, and Shingo Takagi are confirmed to compete.

Swerve and Ospreay Join Forces

Four days before they stand opposite one another, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will be teammates.

Swerve and Ospreay are set to tag together to battle Gates of Agony, the unit of Toa Liona and Kaun. This match comes one week after Swerve and Ospreay's feud devolved into a bitter battle, as what began as a friendly competition between mates turned into a personal rivalry when Swerve brought up Ospreay's family. AEW taps into the classic "can they coexist" trope tonight in this tag bout.

Owen Hart Cup Tournament Begins

The third annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament kicks off.

In a first round contest, Unified Trios Champion Jay White takes on Rey Fenix. This is both White and Fenix's first time competing in the tournament. White looks to parlay his multi-man momentum into singles success, as he has been on a tear in tag and trios bouts since unifying the AEW and ROH Trios Titles alongside Bullet Club Gold.

MJF Speaks Ahead of CMLL Clash

Maxwell Jacob Friedman returns to Buffalo.

MJF has picked up right where he left off since returning to programming at AEW Double or Nothing last month. The Wolf of Wrestling locked horns with RUSH, returning to victorious form before getting confronted by Hechicero, a red-hot luchador from CMLL. Before the two do battle in MJF's hometown of Long Island at Forbidden Door, MJF will speak before the Buffalo crowd.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...