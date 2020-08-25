AEW Dynamite Ratings Stay Strong Despite Delays, Changing Nights and NXT TakeOver Competition

Due to the NBA Playoffs, All Elite Wrestling has been forced to shuffle their schedule over the next few weeks for their weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite. The first episode in that schedule change came last week, when Dynamite aired on TNT on Saturday night. The show was originally set to start at 6 p.m. ET, but due to the Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers game running long the show was delayed a full 30 minutes. On top of all of that the show aired head-to-head against NXT TakeOver: XXX, one of NXT's biggest events of the year.

But despite all of that, Dynamite wound up looking strong on the latest ratings report. According to ShowBuzzDaily, the episode brought in an audience of 755,000, which is only a slight dip from the week prior. The program finished fifth on cable in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.33 rating.

The show featured Brodie Lee defeating Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in shocking fashion, FTR beating Private Party (and aligning with Tully Blanchard), the arrival of NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa and Diamante and Ivelisse winning the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament.

Here's a full rundown of all of Dynamite's schedule changes going forward. This week's episode, which will be AEW's first to include ticket-paying fans, will air on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Thank you to everyone who watched our special Saturday edition of #AEWDynamite! It was a very eventful show to say the least, I thought it was a great episode! We’re back this week with a big card Thursday 8pmET Live on TNT, it’ll be another great Dynamite on the road to All Out! pic.twitter.com/E1TamjvgJ6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 23, 2020

And here's what AEW has announced for the show:

Brodie Lee's TNT Championship Celebration

Jon Moxley and MJF's Contract Signing

Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Reba and Penelope Ford

Tag Team Gauntlet Match: The Natural Nightmares vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends vs. FTR

AEW's next pay-per-view, All Out, takes place on Sept. 5. Below is the card for the show (so far):

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. TBD

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

