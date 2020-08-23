Brodie Lee Squashes Cody Rhodes, Captures the AEW TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite ended in shock and controversy, as Brodie Lee defeated Cody Rhodes in quick fashion to win the AEW TNT Championship. Lee got the advantage from the opening moments, and continued to bash Rhodes without letting "The American Nightmare" get any offense. Lee celebrated in the ring with the rest of The Dark Order, while Rhodes was carried out of the ring of a stretcher. Rhodes needed an oxygen mask and a neck brace, but managed to put up a thumbs up for the crowd.

Lee cut a promo to Tony Schavione after the match, saying that executives like him had held him back for years. The new champ and the rest of the group then attacked Arn Anderson, then dumped a helpless Rhodes off his stretcher. Lee whacked Rhodes across the face with the destroyed old version of the TNT title, then ordered the rest of the group to drag an unconscious Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall out onto the entrance ramp.

Brandi Rhodes ran out to try and protect her husband, and Lee ordered Anna Jay to knock her out with a chokehold.

The entire Nightmare Family is laid to waste by Dark Order. Rewatch #AEWDynamite via the @tntdrama app or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/fBpi4FWg7Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020

Since winning the TNT title at Double or Nothing, Rhodes had successfully defended the title against Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, Eddie Kingston, Warhorse and Scorpio Sky before falling to Lee. His reign ends at 91 days.

AEW's next pay-per-view, All Out, takes place on Sept. 5. Here's the card for the show so far:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

The next episode of AEW Dynamite will also be moved thanks to the NBA Playoffs. The next episode will take place Thursday, Aug. 27. Here's the lineup for the show:

Tag Team Gauntlet (Winner Gets a Title Shot at All Out): The Natural Nightmares vs. The Young Bucks, vs. The Best Friends, vs. FTR

Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Jon Moxley Contract Signing

Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Reba and Penelope Ford

