Wrestling Fans Are Shocked by AEW Dynamite’s Ratings Win Over NXT in Its First Week

The ratings for both AEW Dynamite and NXT dropped on Thursday afternoon, revealing the the budding young promotion’s premiere on TNT had trounced NXT with 1.4 million viewers compared to 891,000. That viewership number beats NXT’s premiere on USA from two weeks prior, and a rating in the 18-49 target demographic 0.68 doubled NXT’s at 0.32. Long story short, Wednesday night was a victory for All Elite Wrestling.
WWE posted a statement earlier in the day congratulating AEW on a solid first week, writing, “Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere,” the statement read. “The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network & AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive & wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
Wrestling fans took to Twitter shortly after news of the ratings broke to give their responses. Check out some of the best in the list below.
Now The Real Fun Begins
All the AEW folk should be through the moon right now and the wrestling fans in general should be also….now comes the fun part…..the follow up by both sides— Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) October 3, 2019
Hey Now…
AEW :1.4 million viewers and 891,000 for NXT @SimpsonsWWE pic.twitter.com/TOp0IHMdX0— Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) October 3, 2019
It Has Begun…
https://t.co/EGCz8EIzQW pic.twitter.com/pEJ9Yh6tsn— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) October 3, 2019
Jericho’s Response
https://t.co/9A0UtDGUmb pic.twitter.com/PqRBqIvliW— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 3, 2019
Prepare the Battlefield
AEW was #2 in the key demo, while NXT was #10.— Ross W Berman IV (but make it spooky) (@RossWBermanIV) October 3, 2019
This is what I mean when I say “a goddamn massacre.”
Gong!
TNT after hearing those #AEWDynamite ratings right now. @WRESTLEZONEcom #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/c9rHEJSHRJ— Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com (@DominicDeAngelo) October 3, 2019
How Soon Before Changes?
NXT was the better show by far last night. So I hope they mean what they say and aren’t gonna go into panic mode and make changes to the product just cuz AEW did better in the ratings.— Yung Whurlin (@YungWhurlin) October 3, 2019