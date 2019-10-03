WWE

Wrestling Fans Are Shocked by AEW Dynamite’s Ratings Win Over NXT in Its First Week

The ratings for both AEW Dynamite and NXT dropped on Thursday afternoon, revealing the the budding young promotion’s premiere on TNT had trounced NXT with 1.4 million viewers compared to 891,000. That viewership number beats NXT’s premiere on USA from two weeks prior, and a rating in the 18-49 target demographic 0.68 doubled NXT’s at 0.32. Long story short, Wednesday night was a victory for All Elite Wrestling.

WWE posted a statement earlier in the day congratulating AEW on a solid first week, writing, “Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere,” the statement read. “The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network & AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive & wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.”

Wrestling fans took to Twitter shortly after news of the ratings broke to give their responses. Check out some of the best in the list below.

