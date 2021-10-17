AEW Dynamite Reveals Britt Baker’s Next Challenger

Tonight’s Saturday AEW Dynamite featured a big match between Kiera Hogan and Penelope Ford, but that wasn’t the only effect tonight’s show had on the Women’s Division. During a backstage segment, Tony Schiavone was talking to Anna Jay after The Dark Order fell to the Super Elite. They didn’t get that far into the discussion however, as they were interrupted by AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, who decided to troll not just Jay but her Dark Order crew, and that resulted in a full-on fight that led to a match on next week’s Rampage.

Baker came in and after a quick Bay Bay said Jay is a loser and so is her Dark Order team, who just lost to the Super Elite. Then she said that Jay is nothing without the Dark Order and Tay Conti, and that was the limit for Jay, who decked Baker in the face. That led to a full fight, with Baker and Jay trading several punches before being pulled apart.

Now the two have a AEW Women’s World Championship match on this week’s Rampage, alongside a rematch between Andrade El Idolo and Pac and the first matches of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The Dark Order recently mended fences after almost completely splitting, in part thanks to Jay’s encouraging, a Jay herself recently returned from an injury that sidelined her for several months. In that time Conti’s built up a bit of a winning streak, which she extended by beating The Bunny at last week’s Rampage Buy In.

We’ll have to wait and see if Jay can overcome Baker, but many have tried and none have succeeded, so Baker is definitely the favorite going in.

Here’s the card for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

Malakai Black defeated Dante Martin

Bryan Danielson defeated Bobby Fish

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo and mystery team defeated Lucha Bros.

Penelope Ford defeated Kiera Hogan

Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta

World Title Eliminator Tournament Bracket Reveal

