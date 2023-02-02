AEW Dynamite: New TNT Champion Crowned in Main Event, Former Champion Returns

Samoa Joe once again became "The King of Television" on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating Darby Allin to win back the TNT Championship in a No Holds Barred Match. Allin tried to put Joe away late in the match by pulling out the ring's padding to expose the wood boards beneath, only for Joe to shove the referee into the ropes and trip up Allin's attempt at a Coffin Drop. Joe then nailed Allin with a Muscle Buster on the boards to become a two-time TNT Champion.

Joe was then confronted by a familiar face, as Wardlow returned and immediately attacked his former tag partner. Joe first won the title from Wardlow in a triple threat back at Full Gear, then cut off Wardlow's ponytail in their rematch on the Dec. 28 episode of Dynamite. Wardlow had been absent from TV ever since, reportedly because of an injury.

#AndNEW!!! The King of Television reigns again as @SamoaJoe reclaims the TNT Title, after a BRUTAL match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xtulq2FUlf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

LOOK WHO'S BACK!!!@RealWardlow has his sights firmly set on newly crowned TNT Champ @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PvRu7wHHVj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

This story is developing...