New AEW TNT Champion Crowned on First AEW Dynamite of 2023

This week's AEW Dynamite ended with Darby Allin pulling off a shocking upset and defeating Samoa Joe to become a two-time TNT Champion. Allin lost to Joe in dominant fashion back in early December but decided to shake things up by attacking "The King of Television" before the bell rang. That included whacking him with a his skateboard and hitting him with a splash off a ladder on the entrance ramp. Joe eventually regained control, but Allin hit consecutive Coffin Drops to keep the big man down for a three count.

Allin joins Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara as the only men to have held the TNT Championship more than once. He already holds the record for most days with the title as his first reign lasted 186 days.

DARBY WINS!!!! DARBY IS ONCE AGAIN TNT CHAMPION!!! WHAT A FINISH!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6qjA03BB3y — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 5, 2023

