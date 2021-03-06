Shaq's AEW Dynamite Match Drew Over 1 Million Viewers

✖

After several teases and promos hyping up the match between Shaquille O'Neal and Cody Rhodes, Big Diesel finally had his first match on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, and it was a massive draw. O'Neal teamed up with Jad Cargill to take on Rhodes and Red Velvet, and not only did they win the match, but they also commanded viewers, as according to the Wrestling Observer the match brought in 1.113 million viewers (via WrestlingNews.co)

That's the largest average match number going head to head with NXT in over a year, and overall the show drew in 934,000 viewers and hit a 0.33 in the 18 to 49 demographic. That number was down a bit from last week though.

Shaq has been hyping the match on Inside The NBA, on social media, and in recent interviews, while Cargill, Rhodes, and Velvet have been doing the promo work and hyping on Dynamite over the past few weeks.

The last time Shaq was a part of Dynamite back in December his interview with Brandi Rhodes and Tony Schiavone also did big numbers, with the segment bringing in 1.2 million viewers.

This won't be the last time we see Shaq, as going through a table thanks to Rhodes is only going to make him want revenge and send Rhodes through a table or two as well, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens next.

As for Rhodes, he will be a part of AEW Revolution this weekend, and you can find the full card below.

Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel

AEW Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Royale

Are you excited to see more of Shaq in AEW? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!