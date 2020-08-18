The AEW Dynamite 'Spoilers' For Aug. 22 Episode Have Already Been Proven False

This week's AEW Dynamite will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22 rather than its usual Wednesday night timeslot due to scheduling conflicts with the NBA Playoffs. The show has already been taped, and on Friday supposed spoilers for the event started circulating online via the Squared Circle Subreddit. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was quick to shoot down those rumors as being false, but on Monday fans got full confirmation that the reports were at least partially wrong. The spoilers said the finals of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament would see Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeat Big Swole and Nicole Savoy to take home the trophy. However both of those teams lost in Monday's semifinals.

Instead, Ivelisse & Diamante will face The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie) in the finals. The "spoilers" also included reports that former WWE star Erick Rowan (now Erick Redbeard) and reigning NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa would also be making their debuts during the show. Time will tell if those claims are actually true.

We already know...that's my cup🏆 Looking forward to Saturday #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/aVw2E6iwqn — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 17, 2020

Here's the full lineup for this week's Dynamite, which begins at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday night on TNT:

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. The Dark Order (Five, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

The Nightmare Sisters vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

FTR vs. Private Party

Darby Allin vs. TBA

The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares & Jurassic Express

AEW president Tony Kahn went to Twitter recently to give a full breakdown of all the changes to AEW's schedule.

Yes. We’ll have a new 1 hour episode late Wednesday after NBA on September 16 + then we’ll have another new full 2 hour show on Thursday September 17.

Dynamite:

Sat 8/22

Thurs 8/27

Wed 9/2

(All Out on Sat 9/5)

Wed 9/9

Late night Wed 9/16

Thurs 9/17

Then back to every Wednesday! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 16, 2020

AEW has had recent problems with surprises getting leaked, namely Eric Bischoff's surprise involvement in the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy a couple of weeks back. Jericho explained during his latest "Saturday Night Special" that spoiler was leaked by an "NXT reject."

"For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit — and we know the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He'll never f—ing be back in AEW. [An] NXT reject was a spy, so print that," Jericho said. "I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don't worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they'll watch if they weren't going to. The people that don't know, will still be surprised. That's exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.