AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2022 Full Card

AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam returns this Wednesday at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The show is headlined by a pair of title matches, one of which takes place inside a Steel Cage, along with the continuation of a few storylines from the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The main event will see Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship. The pair clashed at Revolution with Baker winning thanks to heavy interference from Rebel and Jamie Hayter. Rosa was then given the chance to get right back into the title picture last week with a No. 1 contender’s match against Leyla Hirsch and won. All signs point to Rosa winning given it’s the anniversary of their Lights Out match from last year’s event and it’s in her hometown of San Antonio.

The other title match will see Scorpio Sky, fresh off winning the TNT Championship last week, defending his gold against Wardlow. “Mr. Mayhem” is riding a massive wave of momentum and cut a promo on last week’s Dynamite after his face turn at Revolution that emphasized him becoming a singles star, but he still has the issue of being under contract to MJF. Friedman could always make him hand over the TNT Championship if he wins it (something he’s threatened before), but it’s just as likely that he’ll cost Wardlow the victory in some way.

“I’m not a transitional champion; I’m thecatalyst to a transitional era,” Sky tweeted on Sunday. “The TNT champion, the true Face of the Revolution. Wednesday night will not be a moment for him, but day 371 for me.”

Other matches confirmed for the show are another tag team match with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, this time taking on Wheeler Yuta (one of the young stars Danielson talked about taking under his wing, which could come into play) and Chuck Taylor and a six-man tag match pitting Hangman Page and Jurassic Express against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

There’s no word yet on if The Hardy Boyz will be in action following Jeff Hardy’s arrival last week, but that could easily change between now and showtime. Stay tuned for full coverage of the episode this Wednesday!