AEW Dynamite: Why Isn't There a New Episode on TNT Tonight?

AEW is coming off an incredibly successful pay-per-view in Sunday's Double or Nothing event. However, you might have noticed that there isn't an episode of AEW Dynamite set to air on TNT at its usual timeslot of 8 p.m. ET. The reason? Just like last week, the show has once again been bumped to Friday night (airing right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 p.m. ET) due to the ongoing NBA Playoffs. There have been reports that every episode of Dynamite will be moved to Friday for the month of June, but so far this week's is the only episode that has been confirmed. Dave Meltzer reported via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the company plans on taping three weeks' worth of television on Friday and Saturday.

This week's Friday night episode will see Christian Cage & Jungle Boy vs. Private Party, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope Match, Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo & QT Marshall, The Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo. The show will also see Mark Henry's first statement after signing with the company and Britt Baker's championship ceremony after beating Hikaru Shida on Sunday for the AEW Women's World Championship. Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below:

(Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Riho

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

Cody Rhodes def. Anthony Ogogo

AEW TNT Championship: Miro def. Lance Archer

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega def. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

Cody Rhodes talked about AEW's upcoming move to TBS during a recent interview with ComicBook. "The American Nightmare" strongly supported the move, while also pointing out how the addition of AEW Rampage will help with the overall pacing of Dynamite each week.

"The format for Dynamite is always fun to look at, unique, and the challenge of every week covering so many stories, determining the most important stories, appeasing the stories that do well with the audience itself, because we're a data company at heart," Rhodes said. :Chris Harrington and Tony Khan are looking at what moves the needle, and that's what's going to be out there, and that's what's going to be prioritized.

"I think having Rampage will help considerably," he added. "That way we can share the wealth. However, Dynamite's a very hard show to get on. The best wrestlers in the world are on Dynamite. We have a very full locker room, and on the way to the ring, you walk by a lot of people who are on the bench that week. I think you'll see a lot of that bench get unloaded for Rampage, and that's very, very exciting. And the two shows will have their own identities surrounding the AEW championships that kind of tether us all together. But other than the logo for Rampage, the details are all still forthcoming, other than I think it will be really great for our locker room."