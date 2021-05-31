Seven Feuds AEW Can Book After AEW Double or Nothing 2021

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 is in the books, and AEW has a ton of television time to fill between now, the arrival of AEW Rampage in August and the All Out pay-per-view in September. A few matches have already been confirmed for the next two episodes of Dynamite, but AEW also has the habit of bringing in a wave of new feuds after each pay-per-view. So here are seven feuds we believe could lead to some great matches, whether it be on upcoming episodes of Dynamite or at All Out in Chicago. What did you think of Double or Nothing? What feuds do you want to see on AEW programming in the near future? Let us know in the comments below!

Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, Then Christian Cage View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Omega (@kennyomegamanx) Let's start with the one we know is happening — Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royale on Sunday night and his title match has been confirmed for the June 9 episode of Dynamite. JB won't win, but expect Omega to make him look like a star in defeat. As for what Omega does after that, perhaps its time to give him a quick program with Christian Cage. They've shown a ton of patience with Cage so far, and a quick one-month program with Omega before the build to All Out starts could be a lot of fun. But as for what they do with All Out... In two weeks Kenny Omega will defend the title against Jungle Boy on #AEWDynamite #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/uJySlbKSbZ — DarbyGargano (@darbygargano) May 31, 2021

Hangman Page vs. The Singles Division Rankings LISTEN TO THIS GODDAMN REACTION pic.twitter.com/DQv26BV1pl — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) May 31, 2021 Say what you will about AEW's ranking system, but AEW can use it to their advantage to further a story along. Hangman looked like he was on the verge of another match Omega while sitting at the No. 1 contender spot, but that surprise loss to Brian Cage a while back made him fall all the way out of the top five. Now that he has his win over Cage back, it's time to have Page slowly make his way back up the rankings by knocking people off. Simply put, Omega vs. Page feels like the perfect move for the main event of All Out. This idea would keep Page busy and build up his momentum for a few months.

Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb #AndNew @RealBrittBaker #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/bz2RC3aXoK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021 Baker vs. Thunder Rosa at All Out seems like a no-brainer. So what do you do with Baker in the mean time? Have her go up against probably the best bell-to-bell wrestler in the entire division in Deeb. Whether or not Baker chases the NWA title as well is up to Tony Khan and Billy Corgan, but that match is worth of a Dynamite main event regardless of which title is on the line. 👋 Tune into the #AEWDoN Buy In Now on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB as @SerenaDeeb defends her NWA Women's World Championship against former AEW Women's World Champ @riho_gtmv pic.twitter.com/03L0a1EY7Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2021

Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs I thought this Double or Nothing crowd was pretty great but then they booed Hook so I would like to go back to an empty arena please. pic.twitter.com/G5nqQmdLDf — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) May 31, 2021 Yes, in a perfect world Cage's departure from Team Taz would lead to a match with Ricky Starks. But Starks is hurt and Hobbs is the next man up. That's still a hoss fight worth seeing. prevnext

The Young Bucks vs. Dark Order View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Jackson (@mattjackson13) It made so much sense to put the tag titles on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. But since AEW didn't do that and isn't in the business of giving challengers multiple title shots in a row, let's pair the Bucks up with the other fan-favorite team now that live crowds are back. The Bucks vs. Uno & Grayson would probably lead to a better match (they've worked together forever), but Bucks vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds will probably get a bigger fan reaction. I'm gonna do a run in on every match tonight — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) May 30, 2021