Swerve in Our Glory Won the Tag Team Titles and AEW Fans Couldn't Be Happier
All Elite Wrestling has a new pair of Tag Team Champions. The Young Bucks recently took the titles from Jurassic Express, making them the first two-time Tag Team Champions in AEW's history. Many expected them to carry the titles for a lengthy period of time, or at least until they took on FTR, but that isn't how the cookie crumbled on Wednesday night. The newest edition of AEW Dynamite, which represented the first night of Fyter Fest, saw Swerve in Our Glory crowned as the new champs.
The team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland has had its ups and downs in recent weeks, but they put their differences aside to climb up the tag team ranks once again. Dynamite saw Swerve in Our Glory and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs take on the Young Bucks in a three-way tag match with the championship on the line.
The match came to an end with Strickland hitting Starks with a Swerve Stomp and pinning him for a three-count. After the ref's hand went down for the third time, Twitter absolutely exploded. AEW fans were instantly excited to see Lee and Strickland win a championship.
You can take a look at some of the biggest reactions below!
