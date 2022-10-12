AEW Dynamite Preview: Toronto Debut, Two Title Matches

All Elite Wrestling has yet another first on AEW Dynamite. The young promotion makes its Canadian debut with tonight's edition of Dynamite, emanating from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario. AEW is coming off a polarizing episode of Dynamite, as last week's saw Sammy Guevara secure the winning pin in his team's main event match against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. Guevara is a figurehead of controversy within AEW right now, as the self-proclaimed Spanish God reportedly got into a physical altercation with Andrade El Idolo before Dynamite went on the air. Regardless of that situation, AEW has been putting up strong numbers in recent weeks, as it has regularly been above seven figures.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will feature two title matches. Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson clash for the third time in AEW, as Jericho puts his ROH World Championship on the line against the American Dragon. The two men have split victories over one another, as Jericho defeated Danielson at AEW All Out via nefarious means while Danielson got the submission victory over Jericho in the second round of the AEW World Title Tournament of Champions. If Danielson walks away with the gold, it will begin his second reign with Ring of Honor's top prize. He last held the title in 2005.

The second title match comes with the All-Atlantic Championship. Pac puts his traveling title on the line against rival Orange Cassidy. This is the fourth singles meeting between Pac and Cassidy in AEW and a direct rematch from their previous title bout at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last month. Pac holds two wins over Cassidy, as their third match went to a double knockout. If Cassidy wins here, it would be his first championship in AEW.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus settle their blood feud in a singles match. These former tag partners turned enemies once Christian Cage lured Luchasaurus to the dark side and used the heavyweight to help him defeat Perry at AEW All Out.

The women's division gets a star-studded tag match as Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm tags with the longest-reigning AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida to take on former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter.

While he was absent from the Monday Night Raw reunion of Degeneration-X, Billy Gunn laces up his boots for a rare singles match when he takes on Swerve Strickland.

Elsewhere on the card, expect Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Hangman Page, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to make their presences felt.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.