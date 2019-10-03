WWE

AEW Dynamite: Wrestling Fans Love ‘Vince Fears Ratings’ Sign

It didn’t take long for AEW fans in attendance at the first-ever edition of AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C. to fire some shots at Vince McMahon and WWE.

Very visibile in the front row of the lower level was a large “Vince Fears Ratings” sign. Fans on social media were quick to comment.

It will be interesting to see how AEW does in the ratings against WWE NXT when the viewership totals come out on Thursday afternoon. WWE NXT on the USA Network presented a very strong card opposite of the first edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

