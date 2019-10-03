AEW Dynamite: Wrestling Fans Love ‘Vince Fears Ratings’ Sign

It didn’t take long for AEW fans in attendance at the first-ever edition of AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C. to fire some shots at Vince McMahon and WWE.

Very visibile in the front row of the lower level was a large “Vince Fears Ratings” sign. Fans on social media were quick to comment.

Gotta love the old “Vince Fears Ratings” sign in the crowd. That’s from an old episode of Nitro. Also love the crowd’s “SWEEEEEEEEEEEEET” on the 2 counts. #AEWDynamite #ButtsInSeats — Gary from RoXolid Productions 🔜 PRGE (@roxolidstudios) October 3, 2019

So Glad To See Crowd Signs Back In The Audience At A Wrestling Event In #AEW #VinceFearsRatings pic.twitter.com/n8L9VkZKdb — (✠) JamesSeal91™ (✠) (@JamesSeal91) October 3, 2019

Pyro, Schiavone on the stick and a ‘Vince Fears Ratings’ sign in the crowd. My inner child is grinning from ear to ear.😆 #AEWDynamite — Ren (@rendowgird) October 3, 2019

The “Vince fears ratings” sign is already taking me back to the Monday night war. #AEW #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Z4oMrsO5Cj — Poor Taste Wrestling Podcast (@AiPTwrestling) October 3, 2019

It will be interesting to see how AEW does in the ratings against WWE NXT when the viewership totals come out on Thursday afternoon. WWE NXT on the USA Network presented a very strong card opposite of the first edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.