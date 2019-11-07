Watch: Virgil Appears in Chris Jericho’s Hilarious Parody Promo on AEW Dynamite

With his AEW World Championship match against Cody Rhodes just days away, Chris Jericho released a video package during AEW Dynamite this week poking fun at the emotional video package Rhodes uploaded several weeks earlier. The clip started with Jericho seemingly lost in thought as Sammy Guevara asked him which brand of bubbly he preferred, then featured various members of the Inner Circle in one-on-one camera interviews. In a surprise twist, the video also featured multiple segments from “Soultrain Jones,” better known from his time in WWE as Virgil. The former Million Dollar Champion compared Chris Jericho’s greatest to Olive Garden bread sticks — unlimited.

Virgil was labeled as a “living legend” in the video, and joined Jericho’s aunt friend from church, Patricia Bobski, in predicting that Jericho would win on Saturday. Overall the whole thing was hilarious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now presenting, the greatest video package in wrestling history 😂🤣#AEWDynamite Don’t miss Full Gear THIS SATURDAY on @brlive pic.twitter.com/UAxSStj7hG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 7, 2019

“I don’t know what a goat is, because I’m not a farmer,” Virgil said at one point. “But I know what Chris Jericho is. The Greatest of All Times.”

Bobski wasn’t afraid to use a little vulgar language during her segment.

Jericho’s promo couldn’t have come at a better time, given that Rhodes had just cut a passionate promo where he promised to defeat the former WWE star for the AEW World Championship. And if he fails, Rhodes says he’ll never challenge for AEW’s top prize ever again.

“All of them were titans our business, they were the best bell-to-bell and they were the best at the box office. And for those who saw them with their own eyes, those memories reverberate in their heart. It is a good feeling and it is positive. But for the cold and sterile historians in our business, there’s an air of controversy that surrounds it. It’s from the simple fact that those were men, in addition to being competitors, they were management. Not unlike myself.

“… So when I hear the same criticisms attached to my name for being in management and being in a title match, I can’t not hear it,” he added. “And with that said, I am announcing that if I do not defeat Chris Jericho at Full Gear, I will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.”