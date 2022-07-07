AEW Fans Stoked to See Wardlow Finally Win a Title
When this year started, Wardlow wasn't "technically" an employee of All Elite Wrestling. His story was tied to MJF, as he was essentially the personal muscle and bodyguard for the popular heel. After beating MJF at Double or Nothing, Wardlow finally earned his official AEW contract. Fans have been behind Wardlow from the beginning, and the long road to singles stardom has now paid off, as Wardlow won his first AEW belt on Wednesday night.
The new episode of AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York saw Wardlow face Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship. After the program between Scorpio, American Top Team, and Sammy Guevara dominated the TNT Title conversation for months and months, the belt now gets a fresh start.
Wardlow pinned Scorpio Sky after a Powerbomb Symphony and the crowd in Rochester could not have been louder. Their excitement was matched by fans on Twitter, who immediately flooded timelines with their reactions to Wardlow finally getting the belt they've felt he long deserved.
You can check out some of the biggest reactions to Wardlow's victory below!
So Happy
Wow!!! I am so happy Wardlow won and no interference!!! Wow!
Congrats @RealWardlow #aew #AEWDynamite #andnew
He will bring respect back to this belt! pic.twitter.com/Ws45fPSifm— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) July 7, 2022
W
Hell Yeah
Rochester just got a new TNT Champ 😍
Hell yeah @RealWardlow 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) July 7, 2022
Appreciate the Man
Wardlow is your TNT Champion! Appreciate the man! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UklsAwaL7Q— Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 7, 2022
Finally
It's WARLOW'S WORLD and we're just living in it! Finally GOLD AROUND THE WAIST of Wardlow, NEW TNT CHAMP!🔥🔥🔥🔥 LFG! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/FPMPGWT5rK— Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 7, 2022
What a Moment
God bless his soul, Brodie Lee wouldn’t have it any other way.
Wardlow wins the TNT Championship in Rochester NY, and what a moment for that man’s career #AEWDynamite— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) July 7, 2022
He Did It
HE DID IT OUR BOY WARDLOW IS CHAMP#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SmJo3FuxVK— B #FreePalestine (@lariatoooooo) July 7, 2022
Every Bit
Wardlow new TNT champ! He deserve every damn bit of it. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 #AEWDynamite— Matt That Blk Wrestling Dude (@BWDBlackWrestl1) July 7, 2022
Nobody Better
Can think of nobody better to hold this belt! @RealWardlow #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qQAOz6iVbh— SLAM MAN (@main_eventer) July 7, 2022
Right Decision
Wardlow finally wins his first title in AEW and it's absolutely the right decision!
This man is molten hot with the fans and needs to continue to be booked like AEW's version of Goldberg. A homegrown product of this company.— Forbidden Drain🚪 (@DrainBamager) July 7, 2022