AEW Fans Stoked to See Wardlow Finally Win a Title

When this year started, Wardlow wasn't "technically" an employee of All Elite Wrestling. His story was tied to MJF, as he was essentially the personal muscle and bodyguard for the popular heel. After beating MJF at Double or Nothing, Wardlow finally earned his official AEW contract. Fans have been behind Wardlow from the beginning, and the long road to singles stardom has now paid off, as Wardlow won his first AEW belt on Wednesday night.

The new episode of AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York saw Wardlow face Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship. After the program between Scorpio, American Top Team, and Sammy Guevara dominated the TNT Title conversation for months and months, the belt now gets a fresh start.

Wardlow pinned Scorpio Sky after a Powerbomb Symphony and the crowd in Rochester could not have been louder. Their excitement was matched by fans on Twitter, who immediately flooded timelines with their reactions to Wardlow finally getting the belt they've felt he long deserved.

