The Young Bucks made history at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on Wednesday night, becoming the first tag team to hold the AEW World Tag Team Championships twice. The show originally had Jurassic Express defending their titles against both the Bucks and The Hardys in a triple threat ladder match, but Jeff Hardy's arrest earlier this week resulted in him getting suspended and the match switching to a two-on-two affair. The Bucks won by tossing Luchasaurus off the top of a ladder through four tables, then nailed Jungle Boy with a BTE Trigger before retrieving the gold.

The brothers first won the titles at Full Gear 2020, defeating FTR. The two would hold the gold for just over 300 days, eventually turning heel and aligning themselves with Kenny Omega and Don Callis. They'd drop them to The Lucha Brothers at All Out 2021 in a widely praised Steel Cage Match and repeatedly came up short in trying to win them back.

AEW officials reportedly wanted to give The Hardys a run with the gold, but those plans were halted after the two beat The Bucks at Double or Nothing last month. The win likely sets them up for a tiebreaker match with FTR, who beat them earlier this year and still hold the tag belts for both Lucha Libre AAA and Ring of Honor.

The match was followed up by Christian Cage finally betraying Jungle Boy, attacking him as medical officials were trying to help him out of the ring. The turn had been teased for months and Cage was even the one who set up the initial Ladder Match stipulation.

Oh no @Christian4Peeps!!! What are you doing?!?! We are all left speechless after that vicious attack on @boy_myth_legend by Christian Cage here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1iGvK8CTtr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

This story is developing...