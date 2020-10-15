Watch: Eddie Kingston Cut an Incredible Promo on Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Ended

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite went off the air with Eddie Kingston choking Jon Moxley out in the middle of the ring alongside Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. But even though the cameras stopped rolling, Kingston wasn't finished. "The Mad King" grabbed a microphone and screamed his way through a heartfelt promo, saying that Moxley left the other hardcore independent wrestlers behind when he went off to make millions in WWE.

"You know what I had? I had pro wrestling, the other thing I ever loved, screw me. Over and over again, while you were making millions of dollars for an entertainer. I die for this sport, I love this sport," Kingston said.

He then had Penta and Fenix hold Moxley up while Kingston held the AEW World Championship in front of him.

"I want you to look at it," Kingston continued. "You see this. Look at it Moxley, you son of a b—, open your goddamn eyes. You see this? Enjoy it. Because I'm going to make you quit. I'm going to make you quit pro wrestling, I'm going to make you quit for this championship. Because I never did, I keep going. You son of a b—, you're going to pay for leaving me behind."

Moxley and Kingston first clashed on the Sept. 23 episode of Dynamite, which the champ won via referee's decision after Kingston passed out in the Bulldog Choke. Since then Kingston have consistently reminded people that he never tapped out or surrendered, all while teasing an I Quit stipulation with Moxley.

The former WWE star is on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning champion in AEW history while holding its top title. Since beating Chris Jericho for the title at the Revolution pay-per-view in February, Moxley has successfully retained against Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Brian Cage, Darby Allin, MJF, Kingston, The Butcher and Lance Archer (who he beat prior to Kingston's attack in Wednesday's main event).

A Moxley vs. Kingston I Quit Match could make for an ideal main event for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7. Other confirmed matches include Darby Allin challenging for the TNT Championship, the finals of the eight-man Eliminator Tournament and FTR vs. the winner of next week's four-team tag match (The Young Bucks vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Dark Order)