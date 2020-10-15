Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Oct. 21 Episodes

By Connor Casey

AEW Dynamite and NXT's Oct. 21 episodes will showcase the best in tag team wrestling the two brands have to offer. NXT will see The Undisputed Era try to win the NXT Tag Team Championships for a fourth time when Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish take on Breezango, while the No. 1 Contender's for FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships will be crowned in a four-team match featuring The Young Bucks, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade and The Dark Order.

Both shows have already announced a handful of matches for next week, which you can see in the list below. But the real question is, which will you be watching live? Let us know in the comments!

NXT Tag Team Championships: Breezango vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Four-Way

The match will consist of The Young Bucks vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade and Alex Reynolds & John Silver. The winning team will get a tag title match against FTR at the Full Gear pay-per-view. 

Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis Fallout

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round

Xia Li vs. TBA

Britt Baker vs. TBA

Chris Jericho and MJF's Steak Dinner

