Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Oct. 21 Episodes

AEW Dynamite and NXT's Oct. 21 episodes will showcase the best in tag team wrestling the two brands have to offer. NXT will see The Undisputed Era try to win the NXT Tag Team Championships for a fourth time when Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish take on Breezango, while the No. 1 Contender's for FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships will be crowned in a four-team match featuring The Young Bucks, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade and The Dark Order.

Both shows have already announced a handful of matches for next week, which you can see in the list below. But the real question is, which will you be watching live? Let us know in the comments!