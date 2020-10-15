Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Oct. 21 Episodes
AEW Dynamite and NXT's Oct. 21 episodes will showcase the best in tag team wrestling the two brands have to offer. NXT will see The Undisputed Era try to win the NXT Tag Team Championships for a fourth time when Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish take on Breezango, while the No. 1 Contender's for FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships will be crowned in a four-team match featuring The Young Bucks, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade and The Dark Order.
Both shows have already announced a handful of matches for next week, which you can see in the list below. But the real question is, which will you be watching live? Let us know in the comments!
NXT Tag Team Championships: Breezango vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish
BOOM. 💥 @roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish will challenge @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/yp5n9p9N2C— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Four-Way
WHAT THE HELL?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/rkeNnlCa9m
The match will consist of The Young Bucks vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade and Alex Reynolds & John Silver. The winning team will get a tag title match against FTR at the Full Gear pay-per-view.prevnext
Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis Fallout
CAMERON GRIMES? What are YOU doing out here?!#WWENXT @CGrimesWWE @DexterLumis #NXTNATitle pic.twitter.com/cvBo78Q6f4— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020
AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round
As seen earlier tonight on Dynamite.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020
The last two spots in the eight-man tournament are filled by @JANELABABY & @PENTAELZEROM!
This tournament begins NEXT WEEK with the finals taking place at Full Gear on Nov 7th! pic.twitter.com/vs9ONP50vE
Xia Li vs. TBA
.@XiaWWE NEEDS a match next week on #WWENXT. @RealKingRegal @Bigboawwe pic.twitter.com/Gx9NstEfiy— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020
Britt Baker vs. TBA
A couple of things— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020
1️⃣ Rule 5 of @RealBrittBaker's rules - Be the Baddest Bitch on the Block
2️⃣ Dr. Britt Baker is back in action next week
3️⃣ Once you see @tonyschiavone24 like that, it is something you can't unsee.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/pF47YQY9dr
Chris Jericho and MJF's Steak Dinner
Things @IAmJericho doesn't like: Animal Planet.
Things @IAmJericho DOES like: A steak dinner with @The_MJF.#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/u05ksRZTtu— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 15, 2020