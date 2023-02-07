AEW's Eddie Kingston Rips Into MJF in New Marc Maron Interview

Eddie Kingston has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't care for MJF, the current AEW World Champion. Kingston made a recent appearance on WTF With Marc Maron and discussed his thoughts on Friedman and his actions both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Max has previously claimed that he'll never wrestle "that slob" and had him on a list of people who will never beat him for AEW's top prize.

"He's a real piece of s—. I'm just going to put that out there. I don't know why he's the champion. He'll cry about it to Tony (Khan), then I'll get an email from Megha (Parekh) and HR, 'you can't be calling our world champion a piece of s—.' Well, if he doesn't act like a piece of s—, I won't call him that," Kingston said (h/t Fightful).

"He's a low life," he added, saying it's not part of his character to be awful when cameras aren't rolling. "He's a young kid who thinks he knows it all and he doesn't. F— em. I don't give a s—. What are they gonna do, fire me? Okay. I'll work somewhere and make money."

After the transcript made its way online, Kingston tweeted out, "Well I guess the podcast deal came out and it is news now that I don't like our worlds champion. Well folks he ain't the only one I don't like. It's simple if you are not a good person in my eyes (important "in my eyes") then go f— yourself. (Edit so @AEW can retweet it.)." He then confirmed that someone reached out to email him about his comments.

Yep just got the email. Can't talk about one of the "pillars" like that. pic.twitter.com/8I64bv97dN — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 7, 2023

