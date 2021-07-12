AEW Elite General Manager Release Date Confirmed, New Trailer Released

✖

All Elite Wrestling's video games division, AEW Games, officially confirmed on Monday that AEW Elite General Manager will be releasing on Google Play and the Apple App Story on July 15. The mobile GM simulator was promoted with a new commercial featuring Kenny Omega being bested by the lackadaisical Orange Cassidy. AEW Games' website describes the game as, "the official mobile wrestling management simulator of All Elite Wrestling. Sign a roster of wrestlers, select who appears in your matches for your show, and then simulate the results to determine how much money, new fans, and effect on the wrestlers' stamina and morale your choices have."

The game features include access to over 90 current wrestlers on AEW's roster, multiplayer thorough casual and online ranked play, daily mission challenges and show customization. The game was first announced back in November at AEW Games' first presentation and is the second mobile game to be released by the company behind AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.

Everyone thinks they can run the show. Now you get to prove it. AEW Elite General Manager drops on Google Play and the Apple App store on July 15th! #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/in2H0FfJqa — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 12, 2021

In a Forbes article released last month, AEW president Tony Khan confirmed AEW made an eight-figure investment into the video game department, which is currently keeping the company in the red. Khan then defended that business decision in an interview with PWInsider.

"...in 2022, we're going to have a huge year, uh, when we start seeing the receipts of the games and we have a great TV contract. We'll continue to expand and grow as a live events and touring company, but also as a television and pay-per-view company. I expect we'll continue to see great growth. And with the launch of Rampage, things are really shaping up for a great 2022 as it will be the first full year of Rampage. So, it's going to be a huge year for us, but in 2021, I'm making an investment. While a lot of people were pulling out and cutting back and not investing during the pandemic, I made an investment in people and also frankly, a huge investment in video games. I'm an investor in the gaming space, and I think I've been a savvy investor. I made a large investment with my family that I pushed my family to make and kind of, along with AEW, I would describe it as one of the two investments where I've kind of dragged my dad across the goal line a little bit.

"We put $20 million into Epic Games, which looks pretty smart now because it's worth a lot more than that now. So gaming is something we know a lot about, and I happen to work with very closely a gaming expert by the name of Kenny Omega who's put together some great ideas and is doing a great job, uh, along with Nick Sobek and a lot of other great people I work with," he continued. "We're going to deliver a great game for people next year, and we're going to make a ton of money. We'll be very profitable on all things next year. But this year is a profitable wrestling year for us and that's big and making a big investment in gaming is a good thing. It shows the health and the stability of the company."