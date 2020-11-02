AEW Games Announces First Event for Nov. 10

✖

AEW Games, the newly-announced subdivision of All Elite Wrestling, made its first announcement on Monday evening by declaring that the brand's first official event, AEW Games 1.0 Special Event, will air live on YouTube at 6 p.m. EST on Nov. 10. No details on the event were given at the time, though many fans expect some sort of announcement about AEW's first wrestling video game will take place during the event. Details about what the first game will look like have been sparse, though the company's executive vice presidents (Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have previously teased working with AKI Corporation (now syn Sophia), the developers behind classic wrestling games such as WWF No Mercy and the WCW/nWo series.

"I'll give the honest update: the AEW video game will be something all fans know about as we begin the process and as we move forward," Rhodes told Bleacher Report back in April. "If we were to make a very good game, which is our intention, it's going to take time. Game development is arduous, it's a very creative space, and we want to do it right. We will keep people updated, it won't come as a surprise, we want them to take the journey with us. Be extra patient so we can deliver."

Back in February Omega sat down with ComicBook and explained what modern pro wrestling games are missing compared to the classics of the early 2000s.

"For me it's a feeling of actually performing a match," Omega said. "It's a feeling of impact with each maneuver. I also feel that, a big thing with No Mercy was that when you did a maneuver by a particular wrestler, the way it was performed and the way it the opponent received the move looked perfect in every single animation. That's because the artists back then, they weren't using green screens, they weren't using MoCap they were actually manipulating joints frame by frame by frame by frame while watching tape of said performer doing that maneuver to an actual opponent.

"There's a big difference," he added. "I know there's a lot of good athletes out there and I'm sure that there are a lot of people that do and can do a V-Trigger, but if it doesn't quite look like the way I do mine the way that I did the Kotaro Crusher, when I do the One Winged Angel it shows. Even if it's similar, it still doesn't feel the same. It doesn't feel right. I think that is what's missing in games, you just don't actually feel like you are the superstar, that you've chosen to control."