The Dark Order vs. Best Friends Booked for AEW’s All Out

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, better known in AEW as The Dark Order, made an impressive statement in their debut match at Fight for the Fallen on Saturday night by beating Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus and Angelico & Jack Evans in a triple threat tag match.

By winning the bout in Jacksonville, the pair advanced to the All Out event on Aug. 31 where they’ll take on The Best Friends, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. The winner of that bout gets a first-round bye in the upcoming tournament to crown the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The All Out card already features two major bouts — Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega.

Grayson and Uno, better known as the Super Smash Bros. from their days on the independent wrestling circuit, first appeared in AEW back at Double or Nothing when they used their legion of masked wrestlers (dubbed The Creepers by the commentary team on Saturday night) to attack Beretta, Taylor, Evans and Angelico after their match. The Creepers then appeared at Fyter Fest after Beretta and Taylor won their match to advance to All Out, but chose not to attack.