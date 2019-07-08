AEW Fight for the Fallen Full Card

All Elite Wrestling’s next pay-per-view, Fight for the Fallen, will take place on Saturday night at Daily’s Place Amphitheater at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Just like with Fyter Fest, the event will stream live for free on the B/R Live app. Fans can sign up for the free service here. All proceeds from the event will be donated to victim’s of gun violence following the Jacksonville Landing Shooting that took place back on Aug. 26, 2018 that resulted in three deaths and 11 injuries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The card will feature six matches and have heavy implications for the upcoming sold out All Out event coming up on Aug. 31 outside of Chicago. Check out the full card below.

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Cody’s post-match promo with his brother Dustin turned out to be emotional highlight of Double or Nothing back in May. But since then Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have repeatedly mocked the promo during segments on Being The Elite, enraging the man formerly known as Goldust.

“Matt, Nick, you little young buckaroos, you,” Rhodes said via a Twitter video. “Let me say this — I respect you as workers in this industry. Your talent is unbelievable, your athleticism, off the charts. The things you do in that squared circle, awesome, wonderful. And you can make fun of me and Cody all you want to, but in Jacksonville, Florida, [at] Fight for the Fallen, it’s not a game.

“I will powerslam the both of you so hard, your souls will leave your body,” he added. “Remember this, The Brotherhood is coming.”

The Bucks have not lost a match under the AEW banner since the start of the promotion.

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Kenny Omega bounced back from his Double or Nothing loss against Chris Jericho by teaming up with The Young Bucks to beat Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix and Laredo Kid at Fyter Fest. As he prepares for his upcoming bout with Jon Moxley at All Out, Omega will take on another man who won at Fyter Fest in the Strong Hearts’ leader Cima.

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

“Hangman” Adam Page has been on a role since winning the Casino Battle Royale, as he looked dominant in his four-way victory over Jimmy Havoc, MJF and Jungle Boy at Fyter Fest. However between MJF insisting he deserves an AEW World Championship shot over Page and Chris Jericho’s announced appearance at the show, it’s highly likely somebody will try to jump Page either during or after his match with the young Kip Sabian.

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Brandi Rhodes will make her AEW in-ring debut in Jacksonville against former Impact Wrestling star Allie. Rhodes has teased some heelish tendencies in the months leading up to the match as she’s badmouthed Allie on Being The Elite and brought Awesome Kong into the company as some potential hired muscle.

SoCal Uncensored vs. Lucha Bros.

The latest episode of Being The Elite announced that Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian will take on Pentagon and Fenix in a tag match in an attempt to insert themselves into the conversation over which tag team deserves to call itself the best in the world. Christopher Daniels will be at ringside to cheer on the rest of SCU.

Given the upcoming tournament for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, it’s highly likely that this match will have some sort of implications on the tournament seeding.

Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

Shawn Spears (formerly Tye Dillinger) made headlines back at Fyter Fest when he whacked Cody Rhodes right on the head with a steel chair. The former WWE star said he’ll only explain why in an interview with Jim Ross, but in the meantime he’ll be apart of a six-man tag match on the show’s Buy In kickoff show, taking on Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc.

It’s also worth noting that one of Spears’ tag partners is MJF, who has been vocally angry at him over attacking Rhodes.

Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss

The second of the two Buy In matches on AEW’s YouTube channel will see Sonny Kiss make his singles debut against “The Librarian” Peter Avalon. Avalon appeared alongside the company’s other librarian, Leva Bates, back at Fyter Fest but his attempts to interfere in her match with Allie resulted in her losing.

Even though the gimmick was not well-received in Daytona Beach, The Young Bucks joked on Being The Elite this week that they intend to keep pushing The Librarians.