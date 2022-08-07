More Details on AEW Fight Forever Ahead of THQ Nordic Showcase

More details regarding All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, dropped via Fightful Select on Sunday ahead of THQ Nordic's digital showcase this week where the game's first trailer will officially drop. Pre-orders for the game popped up on Amazon last week and included information about the different game modes that will be offered. There was also a cover image for the game featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. That was apparently designed by THQ Nordic and not AEW's graphics team — which is why the wrestlers themselves were apparently surprised to learn they had been chosen for the game's cover.

The report also mentioned the game's story mode is completely different compared to other wrestling games and that some of the wrestlers who arrived in the company around the start of the year won't be on the Tony Khan has previously said in interviews that new characters will be added in via DLC.

"I'm not gonna put an exact date on it. But we've put a lot of time and effort into the development of this game. It's gonna be great," Khan said on The Corner Podcast in June. "A lot of the great stars of AEW are in it, and a number of people who've come in, even in the past year, will be featured in that game, and a lot of big stars have come in in the past year, and we've added some stars along the way that I think are really important to get in the game for everybody.

"So we'll have a great roster when we launch, and then we'll still be able to add people through DLC as we go, but making sure we get the best possible roster when we start. We've signed so many wrestlers in the last year, especially in the recent months. We may not be able to get every single person in, but people that have signed pretty recently, we're still trying to get some of the biggest names in because we think that's the best chance for the launch of the game is to have some of the biggest stars in the world of wrestling in the game, and we already had a lot of them, and we're adding more."

As for the release date, there's still no confirmation. But Sapp's report said "Yuke's has kicked game production into high gear the last several months" for fixes and additions to be added. Stay tuned for full coverage of the trailer release later this week.

h/t Fightful Select