FTR Fail to Win the AEW Tag Titles, Get Booked in Wild Match at ROH Final Battle

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler failed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Despite having the advantage late by hitting the Big Rig and avoiding Caster's Mic Drop, Wheeler wound up getting rolled up for the pin after Caster countered a Jackknife Powerbomb. The two briefly embraced their opponents before getting interrupted by The Gunn Club on the big screen, who had a message from The Briscoes. Jay and Mark officially challenged Harwood and Wheeler to Double Dog Collar Matches for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, which the "Top Guys" accepted as the show went off the air.

Harwood and Wheeler beat The Briscoes for the ROH tag titles back at Supercard of Honor, then won a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match at Death Before Dishonor. Given AEW's two previous Dog Collar Matches (Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee & CM Punk vs. MJF), this promises to be a hyperviolent matchup.

FTR's Future in AEW

Dax Harwood confirmed in an interview with Fightful last month that FTR's current AEW contracts end in April and they'll be considering what to do next. While returning to work with Triple H in WWE could be tempting, Harwood also pushed the idea of the two only working the independents for the next year.

"I've tried to be a little better about that because I feel like sometimes, to the fans and to the office and to wrestlers — not just in AEW, but for my whole career — mFTy passion gets taken out of context sometimes, and I do it to myself. But I am enamored and I love wrestling so much. I've said it before but it's like an [entity] to me. It has done so good for me. As a kid, it took care of me and kept me out of trouble. When I didn't feel like I had anybody that loved me, wrestling loved me. So I owe so much to wrestling," Harwood said elsewhere in the interview.

"A lot of people say this online, too, it would be easy for me to sit back and just collect my check and eat catering and come in for a day and go back home," he later added "But I don't operate that way. If I don't have anything to show my daughter, if I can't go home and tell my daughter, 'If you work hard, you can do whatever you want,' then I'm failing at life and I'm failing at being a father. But if I say, 'Finley, you can be the first woman president of the United States,' and I can say, 'Because daddy, at 5'9, who was almost a 300 pound kid, with a terrible ass southern accent, made it to the top or close to the top of his profession that he dreamed about,' man, she can do anything she wants. So I bring it on myself. I understand that. I try to do better about that. I tell Cash all the time, 'I apologize,' but I try to do better. But all comes from a place of passion and not from a place of malice."