FTR Responds to The Usos Winning PWI's No. 1 Tag Team Honor for 2022

Pro Wrestling Illustrated confirmed on Monday that the annual PWI Tag Team 100 list has The Usos at No. 1 for 2022. This marked the first time a WWE team had been given the honor since the list was first introduced back in 2020 and it caused a stir among other tag teams in the industry. FTR, who finished No. 1 back in 2020 and had a strong case to take the top spot again this year, seemed divided in their response. Cash Wheeler congratulated Jimmy and Jey on the win, while Dax Harwood lashed out at the publication.

While Jimmy and Jey have not responded directly to the news, Paul Heyman already has. "The Wise Man" wrote on his Instagram story in response to the news, "Was there ever any doubt? Is there anyone in the entire industry even close to being in their league? THE USOS #GOAT TAG TEAM UNDISPUTED #Bloodline."

Did Paul Heyman write this issue? ‘Cause this shit FULL of lies. https://t.co/fj4aPTr1yF — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 6, 2022

The Usos punched their ticket to the top spot by unifying the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions into the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They then broke the New Day's record for the longest tag title reign in company history and surpassed 500 days with the gold last week.

Meanwhile, FTR currently hold three separate sets of tag titles — ROH, IWGP and AAA — and have the chance to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions on this week's Dynamite. They also have a handful of Match of the Year contenders from this year, including a pair of pay-per-view matches with the Briscoes. Jay and Mark also took issue with their ranking (third) and pointed out their being held back by not being allowed on AEW programming due to offensive public comments they made several years ago.

I know bruh! Y’all could’ve been #2! — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 6, 2022

You can see other comments made by wrestlers throughout the industry below! The brothers successfully defended their tag titles on Raw against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens and are booked to do so again on this week's Smackdown against Sheamus and Butch.

Well earned! I’m sure pizza tonight is on fellow family member @SamiZayn ! Congrats! https://t.co/A6zGjO2OIH — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 6, 2022