FTR Shoots on WWE for Botching Their Feud With The Usos

When The Revival were moved to the Monday Night Raw roster back in 2019, fans were salivating over the idea of a feud between the "Top Guys" and The Usos given they were two of the best tag teams in the world. Unfortunately, WWE had other plans. The feud between the two quickly devolved into The Usos pulling backstage pranks on the heels (remember Uce-Hot?) And by the time the two teams actually started wrestling each other, fans had already lost interest. Since then The Revival have left WWE and joined AEW, renaming themselves Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Harwood was asked about the missed opportunities he and Wheeler had in WWE. He quickly brought up The Usos.

"The feud with The Usos was completely mishandled, only because it was tag team (wrestling) and we were five foot ten guys from North Carolina with a southern accent," Harwood said. "That match and that feud could have done so much for tag team wrestling in the WWE but it never came to fruition. Those were two guys that [if we] tested our skills against, it would have been magical."

FTR made its debut on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, where the pair beat The Butcher & The Blade. Afterwards, the pair teased feuds with both The Young Bucks and Hangman Page & Kenny Omega.

Harwood and Wheeler explained why they wanted to leave WWE during a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho.

"We wanted to make a point that, 'Look, the tag team division, it doesn't get respect. It doesn't get the time that we think a lot of these teams deserve. And we want to take chances on ourselves," Wheeler said.

"We knew all along that there was never going to be a push for real tag teams, for whatever reason," Harwood said. "I don't know what it is, but if you are in the tag team division and you're two singles guys thrown together you've got a much better chance of being featured than if you're a standard tag team that look the same and work the same."

Here's what AEW has lined up for next week's AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall

Le Sex Gods vs. The Best Friends (winner gets a tag title match at Fyter Fest)

The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

MJF vs. Billy Gunn

