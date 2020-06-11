AEW Fans Thrilled to See FTR Make Their Debut
FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, made their in-ring debuts for All Elite Wrestling this week when they took on The Butcher and The Blade. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler picked up their first win when the pair nailed the Goodnight Express (formerly Shatter Machine) on Butcher, followed by the MindBreaker (an assisted Spike Piledriver, straight out of The Brainbuster's playbook) on Blade for the victory. After the match the two were approached by The Young Bucks, who congratulated the pair on the win and introduced themselves as the best tag team in the world. Butcher and Blade then tried to attack again, leading to Jimmy Havoc, Kip Sabian, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (with drink in-hand) all joining in a brawl.
AEW fans were thrilled to see FTR make their debut, and expressed their excitement on social media. Check out some of the reactions in the list below.
Awesome
THIS MATCH IS SO GOOD!!!
I love it when AEW kicks things off with a badass tag team match! I love the flips & high flying energy of a lot of the roster. But MAN. Seeing something like this?! Straight up strength, badass energy, & technical skill?
THIS IS AWESOME#AEWDynamite— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@PhoenixAEW) June 11, 2020
Say Yeah
I'm so ridiculously excited to see what @DaxHarwood and @CashWheelerFTR can do in @AEWrestling!!! #FTR pic.twitter.com/iV0Dk8FeMr— The Fortson (@the_fortson) June 11, 2020
Top Guys
#FTR bringing legitimacy, don't look choreographed👍🏾 #AEWDynamite— IG: artxfruition (@RayDaTay) June 11, 2020
No Argument Here
Shatter Machine = Goodnight Express. Awesome debut for FTR, great fucking match with Butch and Blade. We need Bucks vs. FTR at All Out.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/quRadL1Bwm— EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) June 11, 2020
Bold Words
.@MattJackson13 and #NIckJackson, meet #FTR. @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxHarwood, meet the #YoungBucks. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/RN49dh0Jyo— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 11, 2020
What Kurt Said
When the Young Bucks and FTR are in the same ring:#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/v1gFXl3LY8— RDream (@RDream22) June 11, 2020
First of Many
FTR beats Butcher and Blade.
What. A. F*cking. Match.#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT— Honcho (@P1AllElite) June 11, 2020
