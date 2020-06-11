AEW Fans Thrilled to See FTR Make Their Debut

FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, made their in-ring debuts for All Elite Wrestling this week when they took on The Butcher and The Blade. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler picked up their first win when the pair nailed the Goodnight Express (formerly Shatter Machine) on Butcher, followed by the MindBreaker (an assisted Spike Piledriver, straight out of The Brainbuster's playbook) on Blade for the victory. After the match the two were approached by The Young Bucks, who congratulated the pair on the win and introduced themselves as the best tag team in the world. Butcher and Blade then tried to attack again, leading to Jimmy Havoc, Kip Sabian, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (with drink in-hand) all joining in a brawl.

