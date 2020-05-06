The Revival Reveal Why They Wanted to Leave WWE, How WWE Responded

✖

The Revolt's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, formerly known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival, gave their first interview since being released by WWE this week on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast. Throughout the episode the pair explained their frustrations from their time in the company, and went into detail about why they wanted to leave. The two confirmed previous reports that they first asked for their releases in January 2019, and that their discontent with the company from the lack of respect for tag team wrestling.

"We're still adamant that long-tern, there just isn't enough attention paid to the tag team division, because there are, so, so many good tag teams there all the time that I think could contribute so much more," Wheeler explained.

The pair made the decision to ask after the 2018 Christmas live event loop, and waited until they knew WWE Creative was planning on putting the Raw Tag Team Championships on them (they did) to make sure it didn't look like they were upset merely over lack of booking.

"We wanted to make a point, like, 'Hey, we know things are going decent for us. They're going well, all things considered. But we're not happy. The tag team titles, they don't really mean anything," Wheeler continued.

They then referenced how the titles had just been won by Braun Strowman and a child (Nicholas!) at WrestleMania 34, and how none of the tag titles weren't included at SummerSlam until the last minute.

"We wanted to make a point that, 'Look, the tag team division, it doesn't get respect. It doesn't get the time that we think a lot of these teams deserve. And we want to take chances on ourselves," Wheeler said.

Harwood added that, given how WWE responded, the higher-ups thought the two were just "bluffing."

The two mentioned how one unnamed WWE official truly believed they would try and change things to put more focus on tag teams, but Harwood and Wheeler had a feeling it wouldn't really materialize.

"We knew all along that there was never going to be a push for real tag teams, for whatever reason," Harwood said. "I don't know what it is, but if you are in the tag team division and you're two singles guys thrown together you've got a much better chance of being featured than if you're a standard tag team that look the same and work the same."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.