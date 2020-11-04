FTR Addresses The Criticism of Their Storyline With The Young Bucks Heading Into AEW Full Gear

✖

AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night will feature the long-awaited dream match between FTR (formerly known as The Revival) and The Young Bucks. And while it promises to be one of the best tag team matches in recent memory, the build-up to the match has been met with a bit of criticism from fans. In some respects the storytelling has been strong — FTR has been positioned as the undefeated tag team champions who use every technicality and cheating tactic they can think of (often with the aid of Tully Blanchard) to keep their gold. But meanwhile, the Bucks have teased a heel turn of their own, only to pull back in recent weeks.

Add in Matt Jacksons' ankle injury from a recent FTR attack and the stipulation that the Bucks can't challenge for the tag titles again if they lose, and some fans have argued the booking has overcomplicated the build-up to the match. In a recent interview with Wrestle Talk, FTR admitted the build to the match could have been better.

"For so long, professional wrestling has kind of bastardized tag team wrestling and it's been put on the backburner," Dax Harwood said. "We're hoping that this isn't the pinnacle of tag team wrestling, we hope it is the beginning of the build for tag team wrestling, to show how important tag team wrestling is, to show what an integral part of tag team wrestling this can be."

"To get to your question, the build hasn't been exactly what I hope it would be, and maybe we won't main event Full Gear, but we are going to guaran-god damn-tee that no one on that show can follow us after that and there's nothing left standing," Cash Wheeler added. "Those fans are going to be so spent and people watching at home are going to be so exhausted, that we are going to be on our last legs so that people know, without a shadow of doubt, that it was the best tag team match they are ever going to see."

