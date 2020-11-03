AEW Full Gear 2020 Start Time, Full Card, Betting Odds
AEW's final pay-per-view of 2020 takes place this Saturday as the second-annual Full Gear event will be held inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will begin with a free kickoff show (aka The Buy-In) on AEW's YouTube channel, followed by the start of the event at 8 p.m. EST on pay-per-view. The show is headlined by an I Quit Match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, along with three more championship bouts. The new No. 1 contender for the winner of Moxley vs. Kingston will also be determined via the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament.
Check out the full card in the list below, as well as the latest betting odds via BetOnline.ag:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (-1430) vs. Eddie Kingston (+600) (I Quit Match) — Moxley successfully retained his championship against Kingston in their first title bout, but Kingston maintained for weeks that he never tapped out or quit when the referee called for the bell. He's since attacked Moxley multiple times, saying that he "left behind" his fellow indie wrestlers when he initially signed with WWE and that now he has to face the consequences.
- TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin — After a second controversial title defense against Orange Cassidy, Rhodes will defend his TBT title against Allin. Rhodes' record against the promising young star is 2-0-1, but in each of their singles matches Allin has gotten one step closer to beating "The American Nightmare."
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (-278) vs. The Young Bucks (+190) — the long-awaited tag team dream match has finally arrived. However, the Bucks have incorporated a separate stipulation — if they lose, they can never challenge for the AEW tag titles again
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF — Friedman's attempts to join The Inner Circle have been fruitless (though hilarious) so far, but "Le Champion" offered him an ultimatum. If MJF can beat Jericho one-on-one, he'll become a member of Jericho's faction.
- Matt Hardy (-190) vs. Sammy Guevara (+134) (The Elite Deletion Match) — Following their controversial match at All Out, Hardy and Guevara will now battle in a cinematic match at the Hardy Compound.
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega (-625) vs. Hangman Page (+350) — After losing the tag titles to FTR, Omega left Hangman alone while stating he wanted a "clean slate" as a singles wrestler. Despite Hangman's insistence that the two were still a team, Omega continued to turn down offers for tag matches with Page. Omega was one of the first competitors announced for the No. 1 contender tournament, much to Page's shock. Since then the pair have advanced to the finals of the eight-man bracket, with Omega showing off more aspects of his old persona, "The Cleaner."
- The Buy-In: Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver