AEW Full Gear 2020 Start Time, Full Card, Betting Odds

AEW's final pay-per-view of 2020 takes place this Saturday as the second-annual Full Gear event will be held inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will begin with a free kickoff show (aka The Buy-In) on AEW's YouTube channel, followed by the start of the event at 8 p.m. EST on pay-per-view. The show is headlined by an I Quit Match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, along with three more championship bouts. The new No. 1 contender for the winner of Moxley vs. Kingston will also be determined via the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament.

Check out the full card in the list below, as well as the latest betting odds via BetOnline.ag: