Everything Announced for WWE and AEW TV This Week

Both WWE and AEW will have their normal schedules shaken up this week and as a result both companies have already announced the lineups for Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT 2.0, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. Dynamite has been pushed from its usual Wednesday night slot to Saturday night due to the NHL season, while SmackDown will air on FS1 this week along with an extra 30-minute commercial-free block. Those 30 minutes will run head-to-head with a live edition of Rampage from Miami, which has prompted AEW president Tony Khan to claim on social media that Rampage will finally beat WWE’s flagship show.

Monday Night Raw (Oct. 11)

Big E & Drew McIntyre fact-to-face: The reigning WWE Champion and “The Scottish Warrior” will meet ahead of their title match at Crown Jewel. Considering McIntyre is getting drafted to SmackDown the day after, this will likely be his final shot at becoming a three-time WWE Champion for a while

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks: Considering the animosity these four all have for each other, expect the commentary team to ask the question “can they coexist” often.

Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal (King of the Ring First Round)

Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet (King of The Ring First Round)

Doudrop vs. Natalya (Queen’s Crown First Round)

Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke (Queen’s Crown First Round)

WWE NXT 2.0 (Oct. 12)

NXT North American Championship: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar — considering Swerve just got drafted with the rest of Hit Row to SmackDown, this will likely spell the end of his title reign

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy — if Gacy wins, he'll be added to the NXT Championship match at the upcoming Halloween Havoc special episode

Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland

Friday Night “Supersized” SmackDown (Oct. 15)

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (King of the Ring Semifinals)

Carmella vs. Zelina Vega (Queen’s Crown Semifinals)

Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

AEW Rampage (Oct. 15)

CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Junior dos Santos

Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

AEW Dynamite (Oct. 16)

