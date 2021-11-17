Report: One AEW Full Gear Match Had Its Finished Changed After a Wrestler Was Nearly Knocked Out

AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday featured an AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Lucha Bros. and FTR. The bout had somewhat of an unusual finish, as Cash Wheeler grabbed his “Las Super Ranas” mask late in the bout only to get pinned when Penta and Fenix nailed him with their double-team finisher. At the time it seemed like AEW was simply setting up a rematch between the two as Wheeler was not the legal man at the time, but Dax Harwood was nowhere to be found. AEW president Tony Khan then stated Harwood suffered an undisclosed injury during the match.

According to Fightful Select, said injury was that Harwood was “either knocked out or nearly knocked out” by Rey Fenix roughly 10 minutes into the match. The finish had to be changed as a result. Harwood’s status following the match is unknown, but FTR is scheduled to face the Luchas again (this time for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, which FTR recently beat Penta and Fenix for in an open challenge) at AAA’s Triplemania Regia II event on Dec. 4.

Check out the full results from Full Gear below:

(Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida def. Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose

MJF def. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers def. FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson def. Miro

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express def. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

Cody Rhodes & PAC def. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker def. Tay Conti

CM Punk def. Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle def. Men of the Year & American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page def. Kenny Omega

