Report: One AEW Full Gear Match Had Its Finished Changed After a Wrestler Was Nearly Knocked Out

AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday featured an AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Lucha Bros. and FTR. The bout had somewhat of an unusual finish, as Cash Wheeler grabbed his “Las Super Ranas” mask late in the bout only to get pinned when Penta and Fenix nailed him with their double-team finisher. At the time it seemed like AEW was simply setting up a rematch between the two as Wheeler was not the legal man at the time, but Dax Harwood was nowhere to be found. AEW president Tony Khan then stated Harwood suffered an undisclosed injury during the match.
According to Fightful Select, said injury was that Harwood was “either knocked out or nearly knocked out” by Rey Fenix roughly 10 minutes into the match. The finish had to be changed as a result. Harwood’s status following the match is unknown, but FTR is scheduled to face the Luchas again (this time for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, which FTR recently beat Penta and Fenix for in an open challenge) at AAA’s Triplemania Regia II event on Dec. 4.
Check out the full results from Full Gear below:
- (Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida def. Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose
- MJF def. Darby Allin
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers def. FTR
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson def. Miro
- Christian Cage & Jurassic Express def. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)
- Cody Rhodes & PAC def. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker def. Tay Conti
- CM Punk def. Eddie Kingston
- The Inner Circle def. Men of the Year & American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight
- AEW World Championship: Hangman Page def. Kenny Omega
And here’s what’s on the docket for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:
- Hangman Page celebrates AEW Championship win
- TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal
- Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno
- Lio Rush & Dante Martin vs. The Acclaimed
- Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (TBS Tournament)