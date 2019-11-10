AEW Fans React to MJF’s Heel Turn at AEW Full Gear

After months of anticipation, MJF finally showed his true colors on Saturday night at the Full Gear pay-per-view when he cost Cody Rhodes the AEW World Championship. During Rhodes match with Chris Jericho, the young Maxwell Jacob Friedman chose to throw to throw in the towel while Rhodes was trapped in the Liontamer submission. MJF seemed remorseful about his decision, but as Rhodes accepted his apology MJF kicked him right in the groin. The Baltimore crowd was so outrage by the heel turn that fans began throwing garbage (and a full water bottle!) at MJF, but he simply shrugged it off.

Many fans saw the turn coming given how MJF acted around every other fan and wrestler besides Rhodes, but the timing stung given that Rhodes added a stipulation to his title match. Because he lost to Jericho, Rhodes cannot challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again.

Check out some of the best reactions to MJF’s heel turn below!

Call Him The Trash Man

Raw

My GF getting upset at MJF for throwing in the towel, then getting pissed when he kicked Cody in the nuts, is all I need to know about it. That’s pure raw emotion, and we don’t see that in wrestling much lately. — Number 1 Turkey and Dressing Fan (@KyleNotGuile) November 10, 2019

Black Hole Sun

MJF now has more heat than the sun. #AEWFullGear — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 10, 2019

He Doesn’t Seem to Care

They Finally Did It

MJF TURNED HEEL ON CODY AND IS NOW OFFICALLY 100% NARCISSISTIC NUCLEAR HEAT HEEL #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/nfJ6cfbCAR — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) November 10, 2019

The Worst Kind of Perfect

MJF is the perfect heel.



That fan splash at the end made this moment. #AEWFullGear #AEW



pic.twitter.com/2SPP57iH7P — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) November 10, 2019

Respect

You Heard the Man

MJF is a dick, pass it on. #AEWFullGear — Sam Driver-Tweddell (@LessDefined) November 10, 2019

Now That’s Heat

Fans throwing trash at MJF like the utter TRASH HE IS. THAT MOTHERF*CKER. #AEWFullGear #FCKMJF — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@Phoenixnjpw) November 10, 2019

That About Sums it Up