AEW Fans React to MJF’s Heel Turn at AEW Full Gear

After months of anticipation, MJF finally showed his true colors on Saturday night at the Full Gear pay-per-view when he cost Cody Rhodes the AEW World Championship. During Rhodes match with Chris Jericho, the young Maxwell Jacob Friedman chose to throw to throw in the towel while Rhodes was trapped in the Liontamer submission. MJF seemed remorseful about his decision, but as Rhodes accepted his apology MJF kicked him right in the groin. The Baltimore crowd was so outrage by the heel turn that fans began throwing garbage (and a full water bottle!) at MJF, but he simply shrugged it off.

Many fans saw the turn coming given how MJF acted around every other fan and wrestler besides Rhodes, but the timing stung given that Rhodes added a stipulation to his title match. Because he lost to Jericho, Rhodes cannot challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again.

Check out some of the best reactions to MJF’s heel turn below!

