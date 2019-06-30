Fyter Fest: Adam Page Stays Unbeaten With Four-Way Victory

Adam Page won the four-way match against MJF, Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc on Saturday night at AEW’s Fyter Fest event, pinning Havoc after hitting Right of Passage.

Page and MJF, who have had beef since Double or Nothing, had a stare down after the bout. MJF backed down from getting back into the ring as Page celebrated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former Ring of Honor star will take on Chris Jericho at All Out to crown the first ever AEW World Champion.

Ironically, Jericho claimed he was “protesting” Saturday night’s event in Daytona Beach despite not being booked for the show.

“In protest of [Kenny Omega], [Cody Rhodes], [Nick Jackon] & [Matt Jackson]’s foolish decision to give the Fyter Fest live stream away to [AEW] fans for free, I am pulling out of the event,” Jericho tweeted back on June 11. “I refuse to be associated w[ith] such shameless pandering.”