AEW Announces Four-Way Match for Fyter Fest

All Elite Wrestling continued to build towards its next event, Fyter Fest, on the latest episode of Being The Elite on Monday. Over a series of multiple segments, Adam “Hangman” Page demanded a match against MJF for the comments he made back at Double or Nothing. But because of some bad phone service, Nick Jackson thought he said Jungle Boy, then Jimmy Havoc.

When Page finally got through to Jackson that he wanted MJF, Jackson said it was too late and that Havoc and Jungle Boy had already been booked for the show. Page relented, saying he’ll accept a four-way match instead.

Page, MJF, Havoc and Jungle Boy all competed in the Casino Battle Royale on the Double or Nothing free kickoff show, The Buy In. Because Page won the bout, he earned himself a shot at becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion. He’ll face Chris Jericho, who won the Double or Nothing main event against Kenny Omega, at the All Out pay-per-view on August 31.

Other matches announced for Fyter Fest, which doubles as a wrestling event and a competitive fighting game event, include Cody vs. Daby Allin, Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela and a six-man tag match featuring Omega, the Young Bucks, the Lucha Bros. and a mystery tag partner.

Page was originally booked to face Pac at Double or Nothing, but the match had to be scrapped just over a week before the show due to reported “creative differences” between Pac and AEW. Reports over what the issue was have varied, but Pac was eventually written out of both Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest as a result.

After AEW’s first pay-per-view on May 25, company president Tony Khan commented on Pac’s status with the company.

“I’m a huge Pac fan, and we love Pac,” Khan said. “Hopefully he’ll be doing a lot of shows for us in the future.”

“It just didn’t work out,” he continued. “There were a lot of reasons why. I think the show came together great and I think we would have loved to have him here and we’d love to work with him in the future, we love PAC and we all respect him as one of the best performers.”