AEW Fyter Fest Announced for 7/1 and 7/8 Episodes of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling confirmed during this week's AEW Dynamite that the Fyter Fest event will be making a return this coming July as a two-night special on the July 1 and July 8 editions of Dynamite. The 2019 edition of the event was held in Daytona Beach, Florida, but due to the coronavirus pandemic all recent AEW events have taken place at Daily's Place amphitheater with no fans in attendance.

So far two matches have been booked for the event — an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage and an AEW World Tag Team Championship match pitting Hangman Page & Kenny Omega against The Best Friends

🚨 Don't miss the 2-week event #AEW FYTER FEST on Wed. July 1 and Wed. July 8 on @tntdrama! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/juy7gKl9R8 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 4, 2020

This story is developing...

