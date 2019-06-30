Watch: Shawn Spears Turns Heel on Cody Rhodes at AEW Fyter Fest

Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin’s match at AEW’s Fyter Fest ended in a 20-minute time limit draw on Saturday night. But before the crowd in the Ocean Center could process what happened, Shawn Spears ran down to the ring and smacked Rhodes square in the face with a steel chair.

The man formerly known as Tye Dillinger made his AEW debut back at Double or Nothing, but didn’t sign with the company full-time until weeks after. Rhodes referred to him as a “good hand” and a potential “player coach” when the signing first happened, so it’s possible the former WWE star took offense to that.

Rhodes won his debut match for AEW back at Double or Nothing, beating his older half-brother Dustin Rhodes in a bloody encounter. After the bout, Rhodes asked Dustin (formerly known as Goldust) if he’d tag with him in a match against The Young Bucks at the Fight for the Fallen show in July. Dustin accepted by hugging his brother, leading to a massive ovation from the Las Vegas crowd.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in mid-June, Rhodes revealed that Dustin didn’t know the post-match promo was going to happen.

“It’s hilarious that Dustin didn’t really report this, and I guess that’s okay, but he didn’t know it was coming,” Cody said. “And that was one of the biggest gifts I could possibly give. Not just to my brother, but to a veteran talent who deserves respect and admiration. He didn’t know we were going there, he didn’t know the direction I wanted to take it.

“Dustin doesn’t work for AEW,” he continued. “He came in for one show. And one show now became two shows.”

Dustin reflected on the match in an interview on Talk Is Jericho in early June. He firmly stated to Chris Jericho that he’d never wrestle against Rhodes ever again.

“I will say this, right now, I will never face my brother again,” Dustin said. “Ever. Ever. I cannot top that. That is like tops for me.”