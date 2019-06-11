Watch: Kenny Omega Confirms AEW Will Stream Fyter Fest Event for Free

All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega made a special announcement during his appearance at the E3 gaming event on Monday afternoon, stating that AEW’s next event, Fyter Fest, would air completely free online.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, yes, we are going to be streaming Fyter Fest and it’s going to be live and it’s going to be free,” Omega said.

Omega stated the reason behind the decision was to help introduce new fans to the product. He did not specify where the show would be streamed, but match advertisements on Being the Elite have advertised the show for the B/R Live streaming service, so it will end up there. AEW also has an official YouTube page it’s used to live stream press conferences as well as the Double or Nothing kickoff show, so that’s also an option.

Thus far the card includes a Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc, The Elite (Omega and the Young Bucks) vs. the Lucha Bros. and a mystery partner and Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey, head of the Community Effort Orlando (CEO) group that has partnered with AEW for the event.

The show marks the first match for Moxley since he debuted for AEW back at Double or Nothing. Days later he appeared on Talk is Jericho and explained why he signed a multi-year deal with the company so soon after leaving WWE.

“If I had a goal with AEW, that’s that if we can prove that Vince’s [McMahon’s] way sucks,” Moxley said. “That’s not what I’m going to focus on, because it’s not about competing with WWE. We’re just going to be over here doing our best and putting on our best product. If a byproduct of that is that it pushes WWE to re-evaluate their creative process and it makes Vince — not that he’s going to step aside because we all know that he’s going to die in the chair — but maybe he’ll listen to someone else’s ideas. Maybe he’ll be open to doing it a different way.”

He stated elsewhere in the interview that he felt his AEW debut was a bigger moment than winning the WWE Championship.

“[It was] kind of blur, it was very surreal, it was a great feeling, probably the best feeling of my career. It was the inverse of being uncomfortable in your own shoes, your so comfortable your almost not used to it. I had to get my bearings a little bit. It’s like putting on a well fitting pair of pants. Definitely the highlight of my career thus far.”